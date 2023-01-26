Frank Reich Lands New NFL Head Coaching Job: Report

Reich, 60, was midway through his fifth season in Indianapolis at the time of his termination, having been hired after the Colts' initial hire, now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, backed out and returned to his position as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator at the time.

Reich has a head coaching record of 40-33-1 during his five seasons in Indianapolis, which included making the playoffs during the 2018 and 2020 NFL seasons, finishing second in the AFC South Division standings both times. The Colts had, however, fallen short of expectations during each of the past two seasons, which included finishing the 2021 season with a 9-8 record and failing to clinch the playoffs with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- who had the NFL's worst record -- during the final week of the 2021 NFL season.