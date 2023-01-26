Future Reportedly Upset Drake Did An Album With 21 Savage

"This is all 'allegedly,'" N.O.R.E. continued. "This is all rumors. I've never heard it from Future's mouth, never heard it from Drake, never heard it from 21, but it's an alleged big rumor that's going on."



The Capone-N-Noreaga rapper confirmed that he heard the rumor in Miami, but doesn't reveal anything else about it. Drake and Future have established a strong bond musically over the years. After all the success they had with WATTBA, there was even discussions of a sequel to the 2015 project. There hasn't been any updates on their LP in a minute. Still, Future hasn't expressed any obvious ill will towards either artist since Her Loss dropped in November. He hasn't had any blatant reason to be upset at Drake in particular, especially after they were nominated for several Grammys for their recent collaboration hit "Wait For U."



Besides, Pluto has reportedly been focused on another joint project. He recently confirmed plans for a collaborative album with Metro Boomin. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the latest rumor below.

