Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In February 2023

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away!

As a new month (and a new year) rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles to its catalog. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant's database, including Spider-Man 1, 2 and 3, Up in the Air and Rambo. Make sure you watch these movies while you still can!

Here's a look at everything leaving (and coming to) Netflix in February 2023:

February 1

  • 28 Days (2000)
  • A Christmas Catch (2018)
  • A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
  • A Very Country Christmas (2017)
  • Addams Family Values (1993)
  • Alpha and Omega (2010)
  • Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
  • Biking Borders (2019)
  • Christmas with a Prince (2018)
  • Chronically Metropolitan (2016)
  • Cleaner (2007)
  • Countdown (2019)
  • Hometown Holiday (2018)
  • Horrid Henry (Seasons 1-2)
  • Hyena Road (2015)
  • Justice (2017)
  • Love Daily (Season 1)
  • Love Jacked (2018)
  • Newness (2017)
  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-5)
  • My Dead Ex (Season 1)
  • Pop Team Epic (Season 1)
  • Rambo (2008)
  • Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
  • Rocks (2019)
  • Sing Street (2016)
  • Spider-Man (2002)
  • Spider-Man 2 (2004)
  • Spider-Man 3 (2007)
  • That’s My Boy (2012)
  • The 15:17 to Paris (2018)
  • The Addams Family (1991)
  • The Borgias (Seasons 1-3)
  • The Car: Road to Revenge (2019)
  • The Foreigner (2017)
  • The Hunt for Red October (1990)
  • The Mystic River (Season 1)
  • The Unsettling (Season 1)
  • Troy (2004)
  • Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
  • Up in the Air (2009)
  • Zac and Mia (Season 1)

February 3

  • Imperial Dreams (2014)

February 4

  • Dragonheart: Vengeance (2020)
  • Fukrey Boyzzz (2019)

February 5

  • The Paper Tigers (2021)

February 8

  • Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Sons of the Caliphate (Seasons 1-2)

February 9

  • The Kindness of Strangers (2019)

February 10

  • St. Vincent (2014)
  • Versailles (Seasons 1-2)

February 11

  • A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
  • El Chema (Season 1)
  • Middle of Nowhere (2012)

February 12

  • ONE PIECE: Alabasta
  • ONE PIECE: East Blue
  • ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
  • ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

February 13

  • Cuddle Weather (2019)

February 14

  • Palazuelos mi rey (Season 1)

February 15

  • Monster High: Electrified (2017)
  • Pottersville (2017)

February 16

  • By the Sea (2015)
  • MR. RIGHT (2015)
  • Nightmare High (Season 1)
  • Spark (Season 1)
  • Term Life (2016)
  • The Forest (2016)

February 18

  • No Escape Room (2018)

February 19

  • A Place in the Stars (2014)
  • Perú: Tesoro escondido (2017)

February 20

  • Scarecrow (Khayal Maata) (2019)

February 21

  • The Conjuring 2 (2016)

February 22

  • Bert Kreischer: The Machine (2016)
  • Fifty: The Series (Season 1)
  • Girl on the Third Floor (2019)

February 23

  • Best Lover (Season 1)

February 25

  • Sin senos sí hay paraíso (Seasons 1-3)

February 26

  • Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion (2006)
