Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In February 2023

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away!

As a new month (and a new year) rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles to its catalog. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant's database, including Spider-Man 1, 2 and 3, Up in the Air and Rambo. Make sure you watch these movies while you still can!

Here's a look at everything leaving (and coming to) Netflix in February 2023:

February 1