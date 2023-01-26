Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In February 2023
By Dani Medina
January 26, 2023
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away!
As a new month (and a new year) rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles to its catalog. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant's database, including Spider-Man 1, 2 and 3, Up in the Air and Rambo. Make sure you watch these movies while you still can!
Here's a look at everything leaving (and coming to) Netflix in February 2023:
February 1
- 28 Days (2000)
- A Christmas Catch (2018)
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
- A Very Country Christmas (2017)
- Addams Family Values (1993)
- Alpha and Omega (2010)
- Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
- Biking Borders (2019)
- Christmas with a Prince (2018)
- Chronically Metropolitan (2016)
- Cleaner (2007)
- Countdown (2019)
- Hometown Holiday (2018)
- Horrid Henry (Seasons 1-2)
- Hyena Road (2015)
- Justice (2017)
- Love Daily (Season 1)
- Love Jacked (2018)
- Newness (2017)
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-5)
- My Dead Ex (Season 1)
- Pop Team Epic (Season 1)
- Rambo (2008)
- Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
- Rocks (2019)
- Sing Street (2016)
- Spider-Man (2002)
- Spider-Man 2 (2004)
- Spider-Man 3 (2007)
- That’s My Boy (2012)
- The 15:17 to Paris (2018)
- The Addams Family (1991)
- The Borgias (Seasons 1-3)
- The Car: Road to Revenge (2019)
- The Foreigner (2017)
- The Hunt for Red October (1990)
- The Mystic River (Season 1)
- The Unsettling (Season 1)
- Troy (2004)
- Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- Zac and Mia (Season 1)
February 3
- Imperial Dreams (2014)
February 4
- Dragonheart: Vengeance (2020)
- Fukrey Boyzzz (2019)
February 5
- The Paper Tigers (2021)
February 8
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
- Sons of the Caliphate (Seasons 1-2)
February 9
- The Kindness of Strangers (2019)
February 10
- St. Vincent (2014)
- Versailles (Seasons 1-2)
February 11
- A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
- El Chema (Season 1)
- Middle of Nowhere (2012)
February 12
- ONE PIECE: Alabasta
- ONE PIECE: East Blue
- ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
- ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
February 13
- Cuddle Weather (2019)
February 14
- Palazuelos mi rey (Season 1)
February 15
- Monster High: Electrified (2017)
- Pottersville (2017)
February 16
- By the Sea (2015)
- MR. RIGHT (2015)
- Nightmare High (Season 1)
- Spark (Season 1)
- Term Life (2016)
- The Forest (2016)
February 18
- No Escape Room (2018)
February 19
- A Place in the Stars (2014)
- Perú: Tesoro escondido (2017)
February 20
- Scarecrow (Khayal Maata) (2019)
February 21
- The Conjuring 2 (2016)
February 22
- Bert Kreischer: The Machine (2016)
- Fifty: The Series (Season 1)
- Girl on the Third Floor (2019)
February 23
- Best Lover (Season 1)
February 25
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso (Seasons 1-3)
February 26
- Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion (2006)