John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Acoustic Tour

John Mayer is hitting the road on his first-ever solo acoustic arena tour, bringing hits both new and old to fans across North America.

On Thursday (January 26), the "New Light" singer announced his upcoming Spring tour where he plans to get back to his roots of being on stage with just a mic and guitar, with focus on the musician's acoustic guitar work as well as special performances on piano and electric guitar, per USA Today. The 19-city tour will also feature special guests Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin, as well as another to be announced, in select cities.

"I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone," he said. "A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I'd feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now."