John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Acoustic Tour
By Dani Medina, Sarah Tate
January 26, 2023
John Mayer is hitting the road on his first-ever solo acoustic arena tour, bringing hits both new and old to fans across North America.
On Thursday (January 26), the "New Light" singer announced his upcoming Spring tour where he plans to get back to his roots of being on stage with just a mic and guitar, with focus on the musician's acoustic guitar work as well as special performances on piano and electric guitar, per USA Today. The 19-city tour will also feature special guests Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin, as well as another to be announced, in select cities.
"I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone," he said. "A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I'd feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now."
Fans will get to hear some of his most popular songs from throughout his career plus some newer tunes that he'll be "testing" while on the road.
"I'll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven't heard yet that I'll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano," he said.
Here are all of the dates that have been announced:
- March 11: Newark, NJ
- March 13: Boston, MA
- March 15: New York, NY
- March 18: Pittsburgh, PA
- March 20: Toronto, ON
- March 22: Detroit, MI
- March 24: Nashville, TN
- March 25: Cleveland, OH
- March 27: Atlanta, GA
- March 29: St. Louis, MO
- March 31: Chicago, IL
- April 1: St. Paul, MN
- April 3: Denver, CO
- April 5: Phoenix, AZ
- April 6: Palm Desert, CA
- April 8: Sacramento, CA
- April 10: Vancouver, BC
- April 11: Seattle, WA
- April 14: Los Angeles, CA
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. local time on Friday, February 3, with pre-sales starting February 1. Learn more about the tour and keep up with any additional dates by checking out the website.
The major announcement comes days after Mayer, 46, shared a cryptic post on social media with the caption, "It wasn’t time until it was. 🎟️" At the time, it was unclear if he would be dropping a new album, a new single, a music video, a movie, a tour announcement or a "new line of stools he designed for Target," as one user hilariously commented, but everyone was pretty excited, evident in the overwhelming number of comments.
Good thing that now we have answers!
Mayer most recently released his eighth studio album Sob Rock in July 2021. Since then, things on the Mayer front have been pretty quiet — up until he appeared on Call Her Daddy last month and unloaded past relationships, music philosophies and sexual revelations about himself. Not only did the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" singer share that he likes to serenade women naked with his guitar after sleeping with them, but he also answered the decades-old question of who "Your Body Is a Wonderland" is really about.
"That was about my first girlfriend. That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic … I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16," he said. Host Alex Cooper said she believed the song was about one of his famous girlfriends, but he shut that down pretty quickly. "No, that's one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea, it gets reinforced over the years, no, no, no. I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song."