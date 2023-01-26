Lebron James Will Serve As A&R For Ab-Soul's Next Album

Ab-Soul has recruited Lebron James to A&R his next album.



On Thursday, January 26, the TDE rapper posted a video of his recent interaction with the NBA star. After they dapped each other up, Soulo can be heard asking Lebron if he would A&R his next album. James not only agreed to it, but he also gave him positive feedback on his HERBERT album and gave him his game sneakers.



"This is like a rite of passage," Ab-Soul told Lebron. "Top wanted me to ask you if you could A&R the next project."



"I can do that," Lebron replied.