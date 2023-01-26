Lebron James Will Serve As A&R For Ab-Soul's Next Album
By Tony M. Centeno
January 26, 2023
Ab-Soul has recruited Lebron James to A&R his next album.
On Thursday, January 26, the TDE rapper posted a video of his recent interaction with the NBA star. After they dapped each other up, Soulo can be heard asking Lebron if he would A&R his next album. James not only agreed to it, but he also gave him positive feedback on his HERBERT album and gave him his game sneakers.
"This is like a rite of passage," Ab-Soul told Lebron. "Top wanted me to ask you if you could A&R the next project."
"I can do that," Lebron replied.
In addition to his master skills on the court and his recent knack for acting, Lebron also has experience working as an A&R. Back in 2019, he was credited as the A&R for 2 Chainz's 2019 project Rap or Go to the League. Prior to his work on the 14-track album, the L.A. Lakers player built a rapport with top-notch artists like Drake, JAY-Z and plenty others over the years. He even encouraged Top Dawg Ent to release Kendrick Lamar's untitled unmastered project a couple of weeks after he fired off a single tweet after Lamar's Grammy performance in 2016.
Yo @dangerookipawaa after that @kendricklamar Grammy performance , you have to release those untitled tracks asap!!! What's up? Talk to me— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 23, 2016
Ab-Soul is clearly focused on creating his next album a little over a month after he released his latest LP HERBERT. The 18-track LP features a handful of amazing records from the L.A. native including "Gang'nem" featuring Fre$h, "Moonshooter" featuring Joey Bada$$, "Go Off" featuring Big Sean and Russ plus many more.
There's no word on when Soul's next project will be released. Now that Lebron is involved, it'll arrive when the timing is right.