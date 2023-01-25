2022 NFL MVP Finalists, Other League Awards Nominees Revealed

The National Football League announced its finalists for the eight Associated Press' 2022 NFL awards, including the 2022 NFL MVP, during the live broadcast of NFL Network's morning show Good Morning Football on Wednesday (January 25).

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson; and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were named as the five finalist for the 2022 AP Most Valuable Player, the league's top individual regular-season award. Hurts, Jefferson and Mahomes were also named as finalists for the AP Offensive Player of the Year award, as well as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa; Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones; and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were named as finalists for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award.

Here are the full list of finalists for each award per NFL.com.

AP Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles QB

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings WR

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB

AP Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers DE

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs DT

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys LB

AP Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins WR

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles QB

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings WR

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brock Purdy , San Francisco 49ers QB

, San Francisco 49ers QB Kenneth Walker III , Seattle Seahawks RB

, Seattle Seahawks RB Garrett Wilson, New York Jets WR

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Ahmad ' Sauce ' Gardner , New York Jets CB

' ' , New York Jets CB Aidan Hutchinson , Detroit Lions DE

, Detroit Lions DE Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks CB

AP Comeback Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley , New York Giants RB

, New York Giants RB Christian McCaffrey , San Francisco 49ers RB

, San Francisco 49ers RB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks QB

AP Coach of the Year

Brian Daboll , New York Giants

, New York Giants Sean McDermott , Buffalo Bills

, Buffalo Bills Doug Pederson , Jacksonville Jaguars

, Jacksonville Jaguars Kyle Shanahan , San Francisco 49ers

, San Francisco 49ers Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

AP Assistant Coach of the Year