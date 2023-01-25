2022 NFL MVP Finalists, Other League Awards Nominees Revealed
By Jason Hall
January 25, 2023
The National Football League announced its finalists for the eight Associated Press' 2022 NFL awards, including the 2022 NFL MVP, during the live broadcast of NFL Network's morning show Good Morning Football on Wednesday (January 25).
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson; and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were named as the five finalist for the 2022 AP Most Valuable Player, the league's top individual regular-season award. Hurts, Jefferson and Mahomes were also named as finalists for the AP Offensive Player of the Year award, as well as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa; Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones; and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were named as finalists for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award.
Here are the full list of finalists for each award per NFL.com.
AP Most Valuable Player
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles QB
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings WR
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB
AP Defensive Player of the Year
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers DE
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs DT
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys LB
AP Offensive Player of the Year
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins WR
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles QB
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings WR
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers QB
- Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks RB
- Garrett Wilson, New York Jets WR
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, New York Jets CB
- Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions DE
- Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks CB
AP Comeback Player of the Year
- Saquon Barkley, New York Giants RB
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers RB
- Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks QB
AP Coach of the Year
- Brian Daboll, New York Giants
- Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills
- Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
- Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC
- DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers DC
- Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles OC