Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado

A couple narrowly escaped their RV during a scary tornado that swept through Texas on Tuesday (January 24), Beaumont Enterprise reported. The whole thing was caught on camera!

The video shows Zachary Peck-Chapman yelling for his partner and his dogs. The couple and their animals can be seen running toward a nearby ditch to get shelter from the storm. The wind can be easily heard ripping through the area in the video as the couple splashed into the flooded ditch.

The tornado ended up hitting the area just a few hundred feet from their van, which was parked at Country Livin' RV Park in Orange.

The couple, known as Nomadic Habits on Twitter, wrote on the social media platform:

"A tornado hits a few hundred feet from the van. With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch... Scariest moment of out life... We are safe & blessed."

Check out the intense video below: