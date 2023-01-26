This Is Georgia's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Make way for the most important meal of the day! Wether you are hungry, tired, or stressed about the day ahead, breakfast has got your back. People across the globe enjoy their first meal of the day in many different ways. Some blend a fruit smoothie and smear spread on a bagel while others opt for more hearty options like eggs, bacon, toast, and sausage links. Regardless of your breakfast habits, there is one restaurant in Georgia that is known for serving the best breakfast around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, Fox & Fig in Savannah serves the best breakfast in the entire state.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best breakfast spot in Georgia:

"The brunch-centric menu at this hip plant-based eatery is served all day long and includes such inventive dishes as tofu and chickpea-based eggless quiche, soaked chia porridge with orange-infused coconut cream, and oat milk pancakes with cold-smoked cashew butter and espresso dust. Pair your breakfast with an elderflower espresso tonic or spiced lavender mocha—or a bottomless drip coffee, if you're more of a java purist."

