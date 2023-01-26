This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana

Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time.

Louisiana may not see much snow, but there have been plenty of snowstorms over the years that have blanketed the Pelican State in the fluffy precipitation. According to 24/7 Wall St., the biggest snowfall on record in Louisiana happened in Terrebonne Parish, with nearly a foot-and-a-half recorded in one day.

Largest 3-day snowfall: 1 foot, 4 inches (February 15, 1895)

Largest 2-day snowfall: 1 foot, 4 inches (February 15, 1895)

Largest 1-day snowfall: 1 foot, 4 inches (February 15, 1895)

24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to compile a list of the biggest snowfall ever recorded in each state. Here's how the totals were determined:

"To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state. (The date listed represents the final day of the two or three-day snowfall period. The two-day and one-day record totals listed are the highest in the county or county equivalent and not necessarily the state as a whole.)"

