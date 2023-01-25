Jeremy Renner Was Trying To Save His Nephew During Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner was reportedly trying to save his adult nephew from being injured when the snow plow accidentally crushed him. A new incident report from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says that the Avengers star didn't activate the emergency brake on the machine after he used it to pull his nephew's truck out of the snow per CNN.

“The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," reads the report. “Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

The report also mentions that the brake indicator light wasn't working at the time and that "mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.” Renner's nephew helped him as they waited for medical assistance to airlift him to a trauma center. Over the weekend, the actor took to social media to reveal the extent of his injuries, informing fans he broke more than 30 bones in the awful accident. "These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," he wrote. "Love and blessings to you all."

The update followed the release of the horrific 911 call from the accident was released. In the audio, you can hear Renner's neighbor saying, "He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed. He's got a head wound as well," the neighbor is heard saying, adding that Renner was "short of breath" and in "a lot of pain." At the time, the neighbor said Renner was "conscious" but "slowly drifting off."