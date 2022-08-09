If You Live In Texas, Justin Baldoni Wants You To Be In His New Movie

If you live in Texas, Justin Baldoni has a job for you!

The Jane The Virgin alum posted a TikTok on Monday (August 8) urging his Texas followers to be extras in a new movie he's producing called The Senior, which is scheduled to enter production this fall.

"Sup Internet. Do you live in Texas? Dallas/Fort Worth area? Do you like football? Do you wanna be an extra in our new movie called The Senior? If you do, and you wanna come hang out, I would love to meet you," Baldoni said in the video. "The Senior is this amazing true story about a guy named Mike Flynt who went back to college at 59 years old and made his football team, proving it's never too late to chase your dreams. So if any of you have had a dream of being on a movie set or being a part of it, we would love to have you."