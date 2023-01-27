A Florida man got lucky after one customer's impatience led to him purchasing a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. According to the Florida Lottery, 43-year-old Stephen Munoz Espinoza scored the huge prize while playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off lottery game. The winner revealed to officials the rude encounter leading up to that moment.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” the Delray Beach resident recounted. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.” Instead of making a fuss, Espinoza opted to buy a ticket from the counter. He still couldn't believe his luck.

“I can’t believe I won a million dollars!” he told officials. The fortunate winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Espinoza said he and his wife plan on buying a house for his family.

The 43-year-old purchased his winning ticket from the Public at 555 Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach, according to the lottery's press release. The retailer will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

X500 The Cash offers two grand prizes of $25 million, 160 $1 million prizes, and thousands of other prizes. Only one $25 million ticket is up for grabs. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.