Florida Man Wins $1 Million After Someone Cuts Him In Lottery Line

By Zuri Anderson

January 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Florida man got lucky after one customer's impatience led to him purchasing a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. According to the Florida Lottery, 43-year-old Stephen Munoz Espinoza scored the huge prize while playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off lottery game. The winner revealed to officials the rude encounter leading up to that moment.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” the Delray Beach resident recounted. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.” Instead of making a fuss, Espinoza opted to buy a ticket from the counter. He still couldn't believe his luck.

“I can’t believe I won a million dollars!” he told officials. The fortunate winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Espinoza said he and his wife plan on buying a house for his family.

The 43-year-old purchased his winning ticket from the Public at 555 Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach, according to the lottery's press release. The retailer will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

X500 The Cash offers two grand prizes of $25 million, 160 $1 million prizes, and thousands of other prizes. Only one $25 million ticket is up for grabs. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.