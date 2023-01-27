Jay Leno Injured In Motorcycle Crash Months After Being Burned In Car Fire

Jay Leno is recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones, months after he was severely injured in a freak car fire inside his garage and hospitalized in a burn center.

The former Tonight Show host was asked recently about how he was recovering from his burns, quipping to a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter, "It's so funny you should say that," and revealing an even newer injury he has to deal with, per Page Six. As it turns out, he was involved in a motorcycle crash on January 17 that caused him to break multiple bones, including his collarbone.

"That was the first accident. OK?" he said. "Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

Just before the accident, Leno was testing out a 1940 Indian motorcycle when he noticed a leaking gas odor and decided to pull over.

"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," he said. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike... [which] kept going, and you know how that works out."

He decided to keep mum about the crash after the media coverage from his previous injury in November 2022, joking, "You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free. After that, you're Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down."

Leno apparently isn't letting his injuries keep him from doing what he wants, telling the reporter that he is doing well and even plans to work this weekend.