Jay Leno has given his first interview since the life-threatening accident in his garage. The avid car collector shared the scary details from the freak accident that left him with severe burns on his face, hands, and chest in November.

The comedian sat down with Today's Hoda Kotb to detail the life-changing incident. Leno told the morning show host that he was working under his antique 1907 car with his friend Dave Killackey when the accident occurred.

“The fuel line was clogged so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and so he did," Leno recalled. "And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire.”