Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Music Video Hints At Her Next Single

Taylor Swift is back with a new music video for one of her Midnights tracks. On Friday morning (January 27th) at midnight, of course, the singer-songwriter dropped the music video for "Lavender Haze." Shortly after the video was released, Swift explained that it actually served as the starting point for the rest of Midnights' aesthetic.

"This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it," she wrote on Twitter. The video follows Swift during a sleepless night while her fictional boyfriend, played by Laith Ashley De La Cruz, sleeps soundly in her bed. Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget," Laith gushed on Twitter after the video came out.