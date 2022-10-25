Taylor Swift Plays Cinderella In Extravagant 'Bejeweled' Music Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 25, 2022
Taylor Swift has shared her own version of Cinderella in the new music video for "Bejeweled." This is the second song off the recently-released Midnights to get a music video following "Anti-Hero."
In Swift's rewrite of the classic fairytale, she plays Cinderella, and the HAIM sisters Alana, Danielle, and Este, convincingly play her ugly stepsisters. Beloved actress Laura Dern also makes a short appearance as the evil stepmother.
As Swift steps into the surreal ball, she joins legendary burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese for her iconic martini glass performance. She also ghosts her date to the ball, Jack Antonoff. The words "Prince Jack was forced to propose to House Wench Taylor," pop up in gold, old-timey font while the two collaborators pose together before Swift literally disappears in thin air.
Swifties are also convinced that the singer chose this specific date to release the "Bejeweled" music video because October 25th is also the anniversary of her 2010 album Speak Now. In the comments of the viral TikTok below, fans discussed possible easter eggs that hint at this being the next album Swift will rerecord.
"Guys, it’s speak now TWELTH [sic.[ birthday. TWELVE LIKE MIDNIGHTS," one fan pointed out. Another fan added, "enchanted was playing at the beginning, long live in the end and look at the buttons in the elevator, the 13th was purple aka her 13th album speak."
Swift also made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she teased a potential Midnights tour.
@bethany_pendleton13
I AM ✨BEJEWELED✨AND ✨SHOOK✨ #taylorswift #swifttok #swiftie #swifties #taylornation #meetmeatmidnight #TSmidnighTS #greenscreen #midnights #midnightstaylorswift #fyp #fypシ #swiftietiktok #swiftie4ever #swiftok #midnightsalbum #folklore #lover #1989 #redtaylorsversion #alltoowell10min #speaknow #reputation #taylorsversion #ts10 #MidnightsMayhemWithMe #vigilanteshit #mastermind #midnightrain #midnightsmayhemwithme #karma #mirrorball #snowonthebeach #lanadelrey #bejeweled #countdowntomidnights #midnightsmanifest #nfl #amazonprime #football #jimmyfallon #bejeweledmusicvideo♬ Bejeweled - Taylor Swift