Taylor Swift Plays Cinderella In Extravagant 'Bejeweled' Music Video

Taylor Swift has shared her own version of Cinderella in the new music video for "Bejeweled." This is the second song off the recently-released Midnights to get a music video following "Anti-Hero."

In Swift's rewrite of the classic fairytale, she plays Cinderella, and the HAIM sisters Alana, Danielle, and Este, convincingly play her ugly stepsisters. Beloved actress Laura Dern also makes a short appearance as the evil stepmother.

As Swift steps into the surreal ball, she joins legendary burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese for her iconic martini glass performance. She also ghosts her date to the ball, Jack Antonoff. The words "Prince Jack was forced to propose to House Wench Taylor," pop up in gold, old-timey font while the two collaborators pose together before Swift literally disappears in thin air.