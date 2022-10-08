How Joe Alwyn Inspired A Song On Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album

As Taylor Swift ramps up excitement for her upcoming Midnights album, she shared a glimpse into the songwriting process of one of her new songs.

The song in question is "Lavender Haze," the first of 13 songs on the album set to drop on October 21. In an Instagram video earlier this week, the 32-year-old songstress explained where she first heard the term "lavender haze" (on Mad Men) and how it relates to Joe Alwyn, her partner of six years.

"It turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s, where they would just describe being in love," Swift began, adding that it meant you were in "that all-encompassing love glow" that was "really beautiful." "I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the 'Lavender Haze,' you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud." Taylor went on to say her relationship "had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff" that they were forced to "ignore." "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it," she concluded.