This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Louisiana

Cakes come in many flavors, but it's hard to beat a good, old-fashioned chocolate cake, from moist layers with hints of coffee to bring out the rich cocoa flavor to sweet frostings topped with bittersweet chocolate shavings. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best slices of chocolate cake in each state, from fan-favorite bakeries to indulgent steakhouses. According to the site:

"Nothing says comfort and is as satisfying as a good slice of chocolate cake. The classic dessert can be served in towering layers or with a molten core, and of course, it should be shared by anyone and everyone at the dinner table."

So where can you find the best chocolate cake in Louisiana?

Joe Gambino's Bakery

This New Orleans-area bakery serves up a slice of cake that is so overloaded with chocolate, from the brownies and buttercream icing to the fudge icing that covers it, that you'll be thinking about it for years to come.

Joe Gambino's Bakery is located at 4821 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"I could write a love letter to the food in New Orleans. It might mention Joe Gambino's Bakery. While the bakery is famous for Doberge Cake, a NOLA original, the Brownie Cake is also an epic choice. The bakery suggests you get a glass of milk to enjoy the chocolate fudge, pecans, brownies, and poured chocolate icing. Chocolate overload!"

Check out Eat This, Not That! to see the best chocolate cake in each state.