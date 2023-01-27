Watch Twisted Sister Reunite For First Time Since Farewell Tour

Twisted Sister reunited for their first show since retirement at the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame on Thursday January 26th in Agoura Hills, California to prove once again that you can't stop Rock 'n' Roll. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the band joined forces to perform, "We're Not Gonna Take It," "You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll," and "Under the Blade" during the special induction ceremony. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda contracted Covid and was not able to attend.

Frontman Dee Snider expressed the importance of appreciating metal, stating that the "greatest guitar players" fall within the hard rock genre. He also expressed his praise for late, great drummer A.J. Pero before igniting the stage with, "We're Not Gonna Take It."

“Look at all the greatest guitar players, hard rock and metal – Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page, Steve Vai – the greatest players all come from f****** metal. Thank you, Heavy Metal Hall of Fame. Keep growing, keep getting bigger, we’ll keep supporting you. And we want a f****** museum!”