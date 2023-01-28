7 People Shot Outside Party In Beverly Crest Neighborhood Of Los Angeles

At least three people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a party in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, early Saturday (January 28) morning.

Beverley Crest is just north of Beverly Hills.

Sgt. Bruce Borihanh, with the Los Angeles Police Department, said that the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. at a house that was being used as a short-term rental. He said that the three deceased victims were found in a vehicle in the neighborhood. At the scene, officers found two injured victims who were taken to the hospital. Two other victims transported themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds before officers arrived.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, while the other two are listed as stable.

Borihanh did not provide any information about possible suspects or a motive but said that the public is safe.

This is the fourth mass shooting in California in the past week. On January 21, a gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio in Monterey Park. The next day, seven people were killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. Then, a few hours later, a shooting at a gas station in Oakland left one person dead and four others injured.