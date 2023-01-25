It's 'Unlikely' You'll See These Stars At The 2023 Grammys

While many of us have the Grammys circled in bright red on our calendars, some stars left that day open!

It's "unlikely" stars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar will attend the 65th Annual Grammys, while it's "pretty definitive" that Adele won't appear or perform, Hits Daily Double reports. Other celebs including Drake, The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran have also refused to be involved with the show in any way "after multiple snubs and other frustrations," the news outlet reports.

While we might not see the previously mentioned singers on stage or in the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, they're still up for a slew of Grammys! Beyoncé is the most nominated artist at the Grammys this year, including nods for Album, Song and Record Of The Year. Swift is up for four, including Song Of The Year. Lamar is the most nominated male artist this year, and he's up for Record, Album and Song Of The Year, to name a few. Adele was also tapped for Album, Song And Record Of The Year.

The Grammys also revealed this week who would be performing at the award show, and the lineup does not disappoint! The first wave of performers set to hit the stage are Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith. Harry Styles, JAY-Z and DJ Khaled are also rumored to perform.