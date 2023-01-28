For Katy Perry, Billie Eilish is "The One That Got Away."

102.7 KIIS FM shared a TikTok of the "California Gurls" singer at a private event in Los Angeles opening up about the first time she heard one of Billie's biggest hits to date, "Ocean Eyes."

"She sent me an email one time that was, 'Hey, check out this new artist. I'd really like us to work with her' — because she was working with me for Unsub (Records). It was a song called 'Ocean Eyes' and it was just a blonde girl and I was like, 'Meh. Boring,'" Perry said. "Big mistake. Huge mistake."

Fans in the comments had a mixed bag of emotions about Katy's revelation.

"I'm glad that collab didn't happen because it allowed Billie to build her own (identity) and sound as an artist," one user said.

"Katy has always supported Billie. The two of them get along very well 🥰," said another.

"You should collab now 🥰," another user said.