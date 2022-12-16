Katy Perry Shares Bizarre Photos Dressed As A Ginger Root

"Big ginger energy," one fan wrote, with another writing, "u ate and left no ginger." Some even wondered if this was Katy's very late Halloween post. "We need a Hedi Klum x Katy Perry costume collab," one fan wrote, referring to Klum's hyper-realistic worm costume that broke the internet this year. "This is so funny," actress Joey King wrote. "Like wtf," she wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

Katy is known for her flair for everything camp and over the top. Just look at her performance at iHeartRadio's 2022 Can't Cancel Pride. The singer danced around giant rubber duckies while singing an updated version of her 2008 hit, "Waking Up in Vegas."

Most recently, Katy opened up about her daughter Daisy loving Christmas time. "She's just coming alive," she said. "This is her third Christmas and she's super into it." Katy and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in 2019, welcomed Daisy, their first child together, in August 2020. Bloom also shares his 11-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.