Lizzo Explains The Secret Behind Her Viral Success

Lizzo is a woman of many talents from singing and dancing to famously playing the flute. But another skill she has a knack for is going viral, seemingly never going more than a few days without something she posted to social media or a public appearance she made grabbing headlines and trending. She did it again with a new video posted to Instagram last night where she gives an explanation for why she goes viral so easily.

In the newly posted video Lizzo shared with fans the singer can be seen styling her hair while showing off purple eyeshadow and a matching purple top. In the caption, she credits one thing in particular for her continued virality. "Going viral for being pretty again🥱😘." In the comments, a couple of Lizzo's biggest celebrity fans, SZA and Paris Hilton showed up to express their awe at the 'About Damn Time' singer's new look.