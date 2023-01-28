Nev Schulman's Wife Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage: 'Life Is A Trip'
By Dani Medina
January 28, 2023
Catfish host Nev Schulman's wife Laura Perlongo revealed she suffered a miscarriage.
In an Instagram photo dump on Thursday (January 26), Perlongo shared a photo of her manicure and a series of life events that happened while she had this set of black and metallic silver nails on, including a photo of a positive pregnancy test. "Damn this manicure's been through a lot," she began.
"Girl life is such a trip. Life n death, business as usual. No need for sympathy or anything, just didn't wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that's the expectation I suppose. But it's all so intense and real or maybe it’s delicate and fleeting. The gain. The loss. It's all the things," Perlongo wrote in the caption, adding that she wasn't planning on sharing she was pregnant until she was 14 weeks along.
She clarified her cryptic caption in the comments of her own post. "I forgot to say i miscarried w pictures , sry for the confusion. Thought the giant empty body section cut out of the drawing did it but I relied on it too much in hindsight. Anyway, no baby! But thank you for all the love and texts 🤦🏻♀️😂🫶🫶🫶," she wrote.
Schulman and Perlongo got married in 2017, one year after starting their family. The couple shares three children together, Cleo, 6, Beau, 4, and Cy, 1.