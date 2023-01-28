Catfish host Nev Schulman's wife Laura Perlongo revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

In an Instagram photo dump on Thursday (January 26), Perlongo shared a photo of her manicure and a series of life events that happened while she had this set of black and metallic silver nails on, including a photo of a positive pregnancy test. "Damn this manicure's been through a lot," she began.

"Girl life is such a trip. Life n death, business as usual. No need for sympathy or anything, just didn't wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that's the expectation I suppose. But it's all so intense and real or maybe it’s delicate and fleeting. The gain. The loss. It's all the things," Perlongo wrote in the caption, adding that she wasn't planning on sharing she was pregnant until she was 14 weeks along.