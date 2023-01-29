Ex-Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Lands New NFL Job: Report

By Jason Hall

January 29, 2023

Broncos vs Chiefs
Photo: Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly hired former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as their next defensive coordinator as part of a deal that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"It’s a 3-year deal with a 4th-year team option. Fangio, the former #Broncos coach, is one of football’s best defensive minds. Huge get for [head coach] Mike McDaniel."

Fangio spent the 2022 NFL season working as a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, having began the role in training camp months before news broke of his hiring in October 2022. The 64-year-old was fired by the Broncos after three seasons with the franchise in January 2022, which included a 19-30 overall record and back-to-back last place finishes in the AFC West Division standings in 2020 and 2021.

Fangio had previously worked as one of the league's top defensive coordinators, which included four seasons with the Chicago Bears (2015-18) and four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14). The veteran coach also had previous stints as a defensive coordinator and/or defensive position coach with the New Orleans Saints (1986-94), Carolina Panthers (1995-98), Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001), Houston Texans (2002-05) and Baltimore Ravens (2006-09), as well as Stanford University (2010).

