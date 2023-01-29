Ex-Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Lands New NFL Job: Report
By Jason Hall
January 29, 2023
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly hired former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as their next defensive coordinator as part of a deal that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"It’s a 3-year deal with a 4th-year team option. Fangio, the former #Broncos coach, is one of football’s best defensive minds. Huge get for [head coach] Mike McDaniel."
Fangio spent the 2022 NFL season working as a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, having began the role in training camp months before news broke of his hiring in October 2022. The 64-year-old was fired by the Broncos after three seasons with the franchise in January 2022, which included a 19-30 overall record and back-to-back last place finishes in the AFC West Division standings in 2020 and 2021.
The #Dolphins have agreed to terms with Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2023
It’s a 3-year deal with a 4th-year team option. Fangio, the former #Broncos coach, is one of football’s best defensive minds. Huge get for Mike McDaniel. pic.twitter.com/ynCK2BB2xC
Fangio had previously worked as one of the league's top defensive coordinators, which included four seasons with the Chicago Bears (2015-18) and four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14). The veteran coach also had previous stints as a defensive coordinator and/or defensive position coach with the New Orleans Saints (1986-94), Carolina Panthers (1995-98), Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001), Houston Texans (2002-05) and Baltimore Ravens (2006-09), as well as Stanford University (2010).