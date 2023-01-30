Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Third Child

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are now the proud parents of three children after the couple welcomed baby number three.

A source confirmed to People that the Maroon 5 frontman and Victoria's Secret model recently welcomed their third child together; however, it is unclear when their new addition was born. Neither Levine nor Prinsloo have revealed any other information about their newborn, such as a name and whether their little one is a boy or girl. The couple are already parents to two daughters, 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year old Gio Grace.

Prinsloo previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight about wanting more children, revealing that she and Levine wanted a big family.

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she said, adding, "You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows? We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

Fate seemed to agree that they needed a new member of the family. It was first reported in September 2022 that the couple were expecting their third child together after they were seen enjoying a lunch date with Prinsloo's baby bump on display. Since then, she has documented her growing bump, from showing off her burgeoning bump in a swim suit to a sweet photo with one of her daughters touching her belly.

Congrats to the happy family!