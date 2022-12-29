Behati Prinsloo Bares Growing Baby Bump For Third Child With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo is glowing as she prepares to welcome her third child with Adam Levine.

The Victoria's Secret model recently bared it all on her Instagram Stories to show off her growing baby bump, sharing four photos throughout her pregnancy to highlight the progress, per Today. In the first photo, Prinsloo displayed her burgeoning bump in a swim suit, simply captioning the snap "Then." Another pic sees the model standing on a beach in loose clothing, smiling down as one of her daughters touches her belly.

The final photo shows just how much her bump has grown since she and the Maroon 5 frontman first revealed they were expecting their third child together earlier this year. In the mirror selfie, captioned, "Now," Prinsloo shed her clothing to put her baby bump on full display.