Brock Purdy's Injury Diagnosis, Expected Recovery Time Revealed
By Jason Hall
January 30, 2023
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly suffered a complete tar of the UCL in his throwing elbow, which will likely require surgery, during Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Monday (January 30).
Purdy will reportedly get a second opinion on the injury, but is anticipated to need surgery, however, not reconstruction, which would give him enough time to be ready for training camp, according to Pelissero.
"If indeed Brock Purdy can have the UCL repaired and avoid Tommy John, the standard timeline for return is 6 months, giving him a chance to be ready right around the start of camp," Pelissero tweeted.
Purdy injured his right elbow during the 49ers' opening drive and missed the remainder of the first half, returning midway through the third quarter and being limited to just 23 yards on 4 of 4 passing. The rookie starter's replacement, Josh Johnson, also suffered injuries, which forced San Francisco to shift to a run-heavy offense, despite trailing by by double-digits late.
"How does it feel to lose an NFC Championship Game because I don't have a quarterback? Pretty sh--ty, to be honest," said tight end George Kittle via ProFootballTalk.
Both quarterbacks combined to throw for just 83 yards on 11 of 18 passing.