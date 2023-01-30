Brock Purdy's Injury Diagnosis, Expected Recovery Time Revealed

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly suffered a complete tar of the UCL in his throwing elbow, which will likely require surgery, during Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Monday (January 30).

Purdy will reportedly get a second opinion on the injury, but is anticipated to need surgery, however, not reconstruction, which would give him enough time to be ready for training camp, according to Pelissero.

"If indeed Brock Purdy can have the UCL repaired and avoid Tommy John, the standard timeline for return is 6 months, giving him a chance to be ready right around the start of camp," Pelissero tweeted.