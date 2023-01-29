WATCH: Massive Fight Breaks Out In Final Seconds Of NFC Championship Game

Two players were ejected after a massive brawl broke out between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers during the final minutes of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29).

Eagles safety K'Von Wallace and 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams were both ejected for their involvement in the melee. Williams was seen yanking Wallace to the ground and threw several punches at nearby Philadelphia players before the safety got up and appeared to retaliate.

FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira said he didn't expect the foul for Wallace to "carry over for the Super Bowl unless [the NFL] were to suspend [both players]" which he said was unlikely. Pereira did, however, add that "a lot of fine letters" were expected to be sent to the players who left the bench area during the melee.