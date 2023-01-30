Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
By Zuri Anderson
January 30, 2023
It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."
A South Florida restaurant broke into the Top 5: Archibalds Village Bakery! Ranking at No. 3, this Fort Lauderdale bakery keeps customers coming back with their signature pastries, hearty lunch items, and specialty coffee. Here's what writers had to say about Archibalds:
"'Absolutely delicious pastries' have Yelpers giddy about this bakery just steps from Fort Lauderdale Beach. Locals and tourists come for the #1-selling cinnamon roll (huge, iced, and weekends only) and nutty-sweet Morning Glory Loaf—which, according to chef-owner Justin Mathys-Archibald, has 'a little bit of everything' (including carrots, pineapple, shredded apple, raisins, walnut, and coconut). Chef Justin and husband Christopher provide 'carb-tainment' at this chill cafe from 7 am–3 pm most days. After your first visit, you’ll feel like pals with the welcoming pair, who 'know all their regulars by name.'"
Thirteen more Florida eateries were featured on the esteemed list, including Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine at No. 9!
Here are the Top 10 restaurants in America, according to Yelp:
- Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle (Los Angeles, California)
- Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian (Captain Cook, Hawaii)
- Archibalds Village Bakery (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
- Beyer Deli (San Diego, California)
- Adela’s Country Eatery (Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii)
- Sunbliss Cafe (Anaheim, California)
- The Nook Cajun Cafe (Norco, California)
- Tumerico (Tucson, Arizona)
- Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine (Orlando, Florida)
- Sababa Falafel Shop (Garden Grove, California)