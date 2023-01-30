How Dallas-Fort Worth Residents Can Check For Nearby Power Outages
By Ginny Reese
January 30, 2023
The state is bracing for cold weather and icy conditions as a winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the state. The winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning (February 1st), according to NBC DFW.
With wintry weather conditions, the scary possibility of power outages is always on people's mind. Several electric companies across the area have maps on their website that allow residents to see exactly where outages are and if they will be affected, reported The Dallas Morning News.
Here's how you can check for power outages in your area:
Oncor
Customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth are can check out the company's map by clicking here.
Farmers Electric Cooperative
Customers in Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties can check out the company's map by clicking here.
United Cooperatives Services
Customers in Ellis and Tarrant County can check out the company's map by clicking here.
Tri-County Cooperatives
Customers in Denton and Tarrant Counties can check out the company's map by clicking here.
Denton Municipal Electric
Customers can get information on the City of Denton website by clicking here.
You can check out ERCOT's current grid conditions on the website's dashboard.