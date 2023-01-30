How Dallas-Fort Worth Residents Can Check For Nearby Power Outages

By Ginny Reese

January 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The state is bracing for cold weather and icy conditions as a winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the state. The winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning (February 1st), according to NBC DFW.

With wintry weather conditions, the scary possibility of power outages is always on people's mind. Several electric companies across the area have maps on their website that allow residents to see exactly where outages are and if they will be affected, reported The Dallas Morning News.

Here's how you can check for power outages in your area:

Oncor

Customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth are can check out the company's map by clicking here.

Farmers Electric Cooperative

Customers in Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties can check out the company's map by clicking here.

United Cooperatives Services

Customers in Ellis and Tarrant County can check out the company's map by clicking here.

Tri-County Cooperatives

Customers in Denton and Tarrant Counties can check out the company's map by clicking here.

Denton Municipal Electric

Customers can get information on the City of Denton website by clicking here.

You can check out ERCOT's current grid conditions on the website's dashboard.

