Winter Storm To Bring Freezing Rain, Icy Conditions To Texas

By Ginny Reese

January 30, 2023

Just days after a tornado ripped through parts of the state, a winter storm is bringing freezing rain and icy conditions to the Texas. WFAA reported that the wintry weather is expected to impact the state over the next couple of days. The winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning (February 1st), according to NBC DFW.

The National Weather Service in Austin/ San Antonio said that they are already receiving calls of ice accumulating on elevated serviced in the Hill Country and Austin Metro. This means that bridges and elevated roadways could soon be hazardous, and the weather is only expected to get worse.

Crews are already prepping the roadways for the incoming winter weather. TxDOT wrote on Twitter:

"At this hour: Crews are pretreating major roadways, including !-35, ahead of possible winter weather. Please keep a safe distance from convoys."

Here's the timeline of the state's incoming winter weather, according to WFAA:

MONDAY

  • light freezing rain
  • ice on elevated surfaces
  • potentially slick bridges and overpasses

TUESDAY

  • more freezing rain
  • icy travel conditions
  • glaze of ice
  • below-freezing temperatures

WEDNESDAY

  • freezing rain in the morning
  • icy travel conditions
  • temperatures may rise above freezing in the afternoon/evening hours

If you plan on driving over the next couple of days, you can check the current road conditions at DriveTexas.org.

