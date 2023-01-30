Pioneering Hockey Hall Of Famer Bobby Hull Dead At 84

Pioneering Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84, the NHL Alumni Association announced in a statement shared on its official Twitter account Monday (January 30) morning.

Hull was a back-to-back Hart Trophy winner -- given to the NHL's most valuable player -- during the 1964-65 and 1965-66 seasons, as well as a 12-time All-Star and Stanley Cup champion during his professional hockey career, which included 15 NHL seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks (1957-72) and one split between the Winnipeg Jets (1979-80) and Hartford Whalers (1979-80), as well as seven with the Jets in the World Hockey Association (1972-79), having served as a player/coach, prior to the 1979 NHL merger.

"Hull was a driven player who always gave fans a memorable experience at every game and brought them to their feet," the NHL Alumni Twitter account wrote. "In his retirement, “The Golden Jet” was never in a rush to sign every autograph as an ambassador for the Blackhawks, one of his favourite accomplishments.

"Bobby was a 3x Art Ross Trophy winner, Lester Patrick Trophy winner, 2x Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner, Stanley Cup Champion, Hockey Hall of Famer, and one of the @NHL’s 100 Greatest Players."