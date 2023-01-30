Seattle Woman Catches Bathing Burglar Inside Her Home

A Seattle woman wasn't expecting to find a burglar taking a bath over the weekend. Police said the crime happened in the 1700 block of 34th Avenue in the Madrona neighborhood on Saturday, January 28.

According to authorities, the woman came home and found one of her windows smashed. When she peeked inside, she reportedly spotted an unknown man bathing in her bathtub. The victim stayed outside and called 911.

Officers pulled up to the house at 7:15 p.m. and demanded anyone inside come out. After getting no response, police started searching the home and quickly found the suspect inside a bathtub full of water. They also noted that he still had his clothes on and was "very wet."

The 27-year-old man didn't explain why he broke into the woman's home, so he was booked into King County Jail for residential burglary.

