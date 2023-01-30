Tennessee City Among The 50 Best Places To Travel In The World

By Sarah Tate

January 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It's never too early to start planning your next trip, whether you want a weekend getaway to another state or want to take an extended vacation overseas to explore even more breathtaking countries.

Forbes Advisor compiled a list of the 50 best places in the world to travel in 2023, from a walled city in France straight out of medieval times to a picturesque beach town in Uruguay. One city in Tennessee managed to make cut.

Chattanooga earned a place among some of the most beautiful cities in the world as it was named one of the best places to travel in 2023 thanks to its scenic views of nature and list of activities. Though Nashville may be your first thought when thinking of exciting Tennessee cities, this southeastern town near the mountains has plenty of outdoor activities, restaurants and breweries as well as a rich historical and art scene to keep you entertained.

Here's what Forbes Advisor had to say:

"Nashville many have country music and Memphis is home to Elvis, but Chattanooga exudes a natural beauty that makes it a Tennessee gem. Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains on the Tennessee River, Chattanooga effortlessly blends outdoor activities, art, history and a vibrant restaurant scene guaranteed to indulge your inner foodie.
Ride the Incline Railway up Lookout Mountain to explore Civil War sites, grab a bikeshare to pedal along the 16.1 mile Riverwalk or check out the huge contemporary sculptures in Montague Park. At sunset, stroll the Walnut St. pedestrian bridge (one of the longest in the world) and take in the hip North Shore before settling down at one of Chattanooga's many microbreweries."

These 11 spots in the U.S. earned a spot on the international list:

  • Athens, Georgia
  • Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Encinitas, California
  • Hocking Hills, Ohio
  • Kanab, Utah
  • Marathon, Florida
  • Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Georgia
  • Page, Arizona
  • Riverhead, New York
  • St. Albans, West Virginia

Check out Forbes Advisor's list of the top places to travel in 2023.

