This Bakery Serves The Best Croissants In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

January 30, 2023

Close-up of croissant with croissants on table,Loranca,Spain
Photo: 500px

Nothing pairs with coffee quite like that of a flaky, warm, croissant. The Parisian delicacy often dipped in coffee and chocolate can be served in many different ways. Some bakeries make their croissants with jams and cremes in the middle, while others cut them in half and fill them with a plethora of meats, cheeses, sauces, and more! Despite the make-up of this meal being so versatile, there is one restaurant in Ohio that undeniably serves it better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best croissant in Ohio can be found at the Blackbird Baking Company in Lakewood.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best croissant in all of Ohio:

"Helmed by a husband and wife team, Blackbird Baking Company is the Cleveland bakery that makes some of the best croissants in the state. Some of their most ordered items include their chocolate croissant and raspberry croissant. "I found Blackbird Baking Company in an article on the best 5 places to get a croissant in Cleveland," a reviewer wrote, "We were not disappointed."

For more information regarding the best croissant in every state visit eatthisnotthat.com.

