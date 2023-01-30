This Is California's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Make way for the most important meal of the day! Wether you are hungry, tired, or stressed about the day ahead, breakfast has got your back. People across the globe enjoy their first meal of the day in many different ways. Some blend a fruit smoothie and smear avocado spread on a bagel while others opt for more hearty options like eggs, bacon, toast, and sausage links. Regardless of your breakfast habits, there is one restaurant in California that is known for serving the best breakfast around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, Uncle Af's in Agoura Hills serves the best breakfast in the entire state.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best breakfast spot in California:

"Craving a breakfast that's served between two slices of bread? Then you'll definitely want to stop by this international sandwich shop, which has won Yelpers over with its fresh, flavorful array of handheld eats. Consider the egg and avocado panini with bacon, cheddar, and pesto on ciabatta—or the classic lox bagel with all the fixin's. And because Uncle Af's has gluten-free bread, no patron has to miss out on all the carby goodness."

