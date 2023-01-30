Video Shows Stetson Bennett Leaving Jail After Arrest

Video shared by WFAA shows former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett leaving a Dallas city detention center after his arrest on Sunday (January 29).

The video shows Bennett wearing a black hooded jacket and walking with his head down before getting into a black SUV and being driven away. The 25-year-old was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday morning, as initially reported by WFAA.

Bennett, who is just weeks removed from leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship, was taken into custody at around 6:00 a.m. in Old East Dallas, local authorities confirmed to the news station. Police said they received reports of a man banging on doors in the area and found Bennett at the scene before determining "he was intoxicated," according to a police news release obtained by WFAA.