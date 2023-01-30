Video Shows Stetson Bennett Leaving Jail After Arrest
By Jason Hall
January 30, 2023
Video shared by WFAA shows former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett leaving a Dallas city detention center after his arrest on Sunday (January 29).
The video shows Bennett wearing a black hooded jacket and walking with his head down before getting into a black SUV and being driven away. The 25-year-old was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday morning, as initially reported by WFAA.
Bennett, who is just weeks removed from leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship, was taken into custody at around 6:00 a.m. in Old East Dallas, local authorities confirmed to the news station. Police said they received reports of a man banging on doors in the area and found Bennett at the scene before determining "he was intoxicated," according to a police news release obtained by WFAA.
New video: Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was released from a Dallas city detention center this morning after his arrest on a public intoxication charge.— WFAA (@wfaa) January 29, 2023
Full story: https://t.co/6LxaTuGXZR pic.twitter.com/sS5s1r2Lqn
Bennett, who was described as smelling of alcohol at the time, reportedly told officers that he was unable to contract his friend who lived at the location where he was found before being taken into custody.
Bennett led Georgia to a 65-7 win against TCU at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 364 days after leading the Bulldogs to their first national title since 1980. The redshirt senior threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 25 passing, as well as recording 39 yards and two touchdowns on three rushing attempts.
Bennett scored Georgia's first touchdown on a 21-yard run that capped off a five-play, 57-yard drive during the Bulldogs' first possession of the game. The former walk-on initially etched his legacy by defeating Alabama in the College Football Playoff Final on January 10, 2022, throwing for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 26 passing.
Bennett is current a prospect for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and was predicted to be a third-round selection, according to ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper.