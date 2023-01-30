WATCH: The 1975's Matty Healy Brings Dad Onstage For Soulful Performance

In the song "Wintering," the 1975's Matty Healy wrote that his dad is an "Otis Redding at a wedding" type guy who has "the best voice you've ever heard" —and now he's proving it.

Matty recently brought his father Tim onstage to perform "All I Need To Hear" from the 1975's latest album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which arrived back in October of 2022. For those who couldn't be there to experience the magic of the moment in person, the band shared a clip from the performance on their Instagram —which you can check out below.

In the video, Tim sits at the edge of the stage and delivers a soulful rendition of the track. The crowd immediately erupts as soon as Tim's honey-smooth vocals drip through the microphone, and they enthusiastically sing the lyrics back to him throughout the rest of the song.