WATCH: The 1975's Matty Healy Brings Dad Onstage For Soulful Performance

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 30, 2023

In the song "Wintering," the 1975's Matty Healy wrote that his dad is an "Otis Redding at a wedding" type guy who has "the best voice you've ever heard" —and now he's proving it.

Matty recently brought his father Tim onstage to perform "All I Need To Hear" from the 1975's latest album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which arrived back in October of 2022. For those who couldn't be there to experience the magic of the moment in person, the band shared a clip from the performance on their Instagram —which you can check out below.

In the video, Tim sits at the edge of the stage and delivers a soulful rendition of the track. The crowd immediately erupts as soon as Tim's honey-smooth vocals drip through the microphone, and they enthusiastically sing the lyrics back to him throughout the rest of the song.

The clip has made some question who their favorite Healy man is. One fan wrote, "pls replace matty, tim. we need you," while another questioned, "Why has he never sang on a track?"

In other the 1975 news, the band are competing for the title of Best Rock/Alternative act at the 2023 BRIT awards.

The 1975
