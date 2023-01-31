Elton John Now Holds Record For 'Highest Grossing Tour Of All Time'

Sir Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" recently broke a record for being the "highest grossing tour of all time." According to Consequence Sound, the tour has brought in a running total of $817.9 million since it began in 2018. The rocket man has reached heights that other artists only dream of achieving, as he is now the only artist in the world to have earned over $800 million during a tour.

Before John broke the record, Ed Sheeran held the title earning $776.4 million during "The Divide Tour" in 2019. U2 held the record before Sheeran, bringing in $736.4 million during "The 360 Tour." Consequence Sound mentioned that the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" has included a whopping 278 shows with no end in sight! The very first crowds were able to see John live at arenas across North America, Oceana, and Europe. As the years went on, the shows were held in stadiums across the globe.

Though this is the final tour, there is still time for fans to share in the magic and love that is a Sir Elton John concert. He will be performing at various venues across the UK in March and April before heading to Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, and France this Summer.