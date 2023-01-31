'Elusive Creature' Spotted Blending Into California Park Scene

At first glance, you might notice a bunch of brown rocks piled on top of each other against a faded blue sky, but the closer you look, the more apparent the creature becomes. Joshua Tree National Park shared a photo to Facebook that illustrated a section of the park where the animal is (barely) seen using camouflage to avoid predators. If you haven't located the animal already, look in the bottom right corner of the photograph. There is it, the "elusive" desert Bighorn sheep. The post explained why the animal has adapted to blend into the desert rocks over the years.

"Bighorn sheep use a tactic called camouflage, or cryptic coloration, to blend into their environments. Their sandy brown fur disguises their appearance and helps them blend in with the surrounding rocky landscape, making it more difficult for predators (and hikers) to see them." Park officials went on to describe how visitors should approach these animals if they are spotted during a hike.