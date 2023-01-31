Fall Out Boy Announce Huge 2023 North American Tour

Fall Out Boy have announced a 2023 headlining tour in support of their upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust.

The over 25-date 'So Much For (Tour) Dust' kicks off on June 21 at Chicago's famed Wrigley Field. The North American trek includes three additional stadium stops: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Fenway Park in Boston. Bring Me The Horizon will support on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr on select shows throughout the tour’s run.

Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the complete list of tour dates below, and head to Fall Out Boy's website for more information.

Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust Dates

*Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support

Wednesday, June 21* — Chicago, IL

Friday, June 23*— Maryland Heights, MO

Saturday, June 24* — Bonner Springs, KS

Tuesday, June 27 — The Woodlands, TX

Wednesday, June 28 — Dallas, TX

Friday, June 30 — Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, July 1 — Chula Vista, CA

Sunday, July 2 — Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, July 5 — Mountain View, CA

Friday, July 7 — Salt Lake City, UT

Sunday, July 9 — Englewood, CO

Tuesday, July 11 — Rogers, AR

Thursday, July 13 — Somerset, WI

Saturday, July 15 — Cincinnati, OH

Sunday, July 16 — Noblesville, IN

Tuesday, July 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Wednesday, July 19 — Bristow, VA

Friday, July 21 — Charlotte, NC

Saturday, July 22 — Virginia Beach, VA

Monday, July 24 — West Palm Beach, FL

Tuesday, July 25 — Tampa, FL

Wednesday, July 26 — Atlanta, GA

Saturday, July 29 — Clarkston, MI

Sunday, July 30 — Toronto, ON

Tuesday, August 1 — Forest Hills, NY

Wednesday, August 2 — Boston, MA

Friday, August 4 — Darien Center, NY

Saturday, August 5 — Holmdel, NJ

Sunday, August 6 — Camden, NJ

Fall Out Boy's So Much (For) Stardust arrives March 24 via Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The record is the band's eigth studio album and first since 2018's critically-acclaimed M A N I A.