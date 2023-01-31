Nicki Jam, Becky G & More Will Perform At Sueños Festival In Chicago
By Tony M. Centeno
January 31, 2023
Nicky Jam and Becky G are one of numerous Latin artists who are ready infiltrate Chicago for a weekend full of performances from the best reggaeton acts in the industry.
On Tuesday, January 31, Sueños Festival announced the lineup for its second annual event at Grant Park in Chi-town. The two-day festival returns with a stacked list of legendary artists and newer acts like Wisin y Yandel and Feid, who will headline day one, plus Nicky Jam and Grupo Firme, who will close out the concert. Before they all hit the bigger and better main stage, fans can expect to see sets from a slew of other reggaetoneros.
The lineup includes rare performances from icons Arcangel, Chencho Corleone, and Ivy Queen. There will also be appearances from some of the hottest Latin artists in the game like Becky G, Eladio Carrion, El Alfa, Myke Towers, Ryan Castro, Young Miko, Junior H, Gera MX and plenty more. Some of this year's performers were apart of Sueños' inaugural show last year. In addition to headliners like Ozuna and J. Balvin, the festival brought out other Latin stars including Jhay Cortez, Sech, Jowell y Randy, Tokischa and others.
Latin music festivals are continuing to grow more popular in the U.S. Last year, Vibra Urbana held its third annual event in Miami featuring headliners Nicky Jam, J. Balvin, Don Omar and Maluma. Since it was launched in 2020, the festival has since expanded to Orlando and Las Vegas.
Sueños Festival is set to go down on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 and May 28. You can find early bird tickets beginning on February 2 at 12 p.m. CST/1 p.m. EST.