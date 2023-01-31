Nicki Jam, Becky G & More Will Perform At Sueños Festival In Chicago

Nicky Jam and Becky G are one of numerous Latin artists who are ready infiltrate Chicago for a weekend full of performances from the best reggaeton acts in the industry.



On Tuesday, January 31, Sueños Festival announced the lineup for its second annual event at Grant Park in Chi-town. The two-day festival returns with a stacked list of legendary artists and newer acts like Wisin y Yandel and Feid, who will headline day one, plus Nicky Jam and Grupo Firme, who will close out the concert. Before they all hit the bigger and better main stage, fans can expect to see sets from a slew of other reggaetoneros.