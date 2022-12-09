Becky G Is Engaged To Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget: See The Sweet Photos

Becky G and Lletget first confirmed they were in a relationship back in the summer of 2016. Since then, he has appeared in her 2020 music video for the song "My Man."

According to Pop Sugar, the couple met through mutual friends. While filming Power Rangers, Becky G became good friends with Naomi Scott whose husband, Jordan Spence, plays soccer with Lletget. Scott and Spence set the two of them up and apparently, it worked out well.

"[Our introduction] kind of came about while we were filming the movie. The way we got introduced, me and Sebastian, was through my costar Naomi. Her husband — she's 23, they've been married for a couple years now — and [he] played soccer together, him and Sebastian. So Nae met me and was like, 'Girl, you're awesome! You deserve to be with a man!'" Becky G said.

"I followed him on Twitter and he followed me back, and I remember it was like this ghost-y, "I know you exist, you know I exist" thing." She told Pop Sugar last year, "I waited a couple days after my 19th birthday just to sound older, which is so funny to me now . . . he was like 23 at the time . . . so I slid in the DM real hard and I was like, 'Hi, what's up?' So groundbreaking! . . . Honestly, we became friends first. We were vibing so hard. I was living in Vancouver and he was living here in LA playing for Galaxy, so it wasn't like we could go on a date. We were really forced to get to know each other, and it was nice."