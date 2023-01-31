Popular Colorado Destination Named One Of The Cheapest Places To Travel

Inflation continues to be a topic of discussion for everyday living, including those much-needed vacations. Even before prices started skyrocketing, people were on the hunt for good travel deals or fun budget trips. That's why Travel + Leisure looked to Kayak to pinpoint the cheapest places to travel in the world.

The website states, "To determine the most wallet-friendly destinations, Kayak considered searches for flights from July 2022 through November 2022 for travel in 2023. It then took into account the top 100 most-clicked destinations with the lowest average flight and hotel prices, excluding outliers based on certain criteria such as travel restrictions and security concerns. Prices are on average."

Colorado's own capital was featured on the list: Denver!