Popular Florida Destination Named One Of The Cheapest Places To Travel

Inflation continues to be a topic of discussion for everyday living, including those much-needed vacations. Even before prices started skyrocketing, people were on the hunt for good travel deals or fun budget trips. That's why Travel + Leisure looked to Kayak to pinpoint the cheapest places to travel in the world.

The website states, "To determine the most wallet-friendly destinations, Kayak considered searches for flights from July 2022 through November 2022 for travel in 2023. It then took into account the top 100 most-clicked destinations with the lowest average flight and hotel prices, excluding outliers based on certain criteria such as travel restrictions and security concerns. Prices are on average."

A super popular Florida destination was featured on the list: Orlando!