Popular Florida Destination Named One Of The Cheapest Places To Travel
By Zuri Anderson
January 31, 2023
Inflation continues to be a topic of discussion for everyday living, including those much-needed vacations. Even before prices started skyrocketing, people were on the hunt for good travel deals or fun budget trips. That's why Travel + Leisure looked to Kayak to pinpoint the cheapest places to travel in the world.
The website states, "To determine the most wallet-friendly destinations, Kayak considered searches for flights from July 2022 through November 2022 for travel in 2023. It then took into account the top 100 most-clicked destinations with the lowest average flight and hotel prices, excluding outliers based on certain criteria such as travel restrictions and security concerns. Prices are on average."
A super popular Florida destination was featured on the list: Orlando!
Writers say, "You can make a trip to Orlando as expensive (think: every Disney park and the nicest hotels) or affordable as you’d like, starting at around $632 for a flight and hotel. And, believe it or not, there are lots of great free things to do in Orlando."
Bouncing off that last point, people love visiting the City Beautiful for outdoor excursions, sports events, unforgettable tours, pirate cruises, jaw-dropping museums, and nearby attractions like the Kennedy Space Center and Orlando Science Center.
Need more vacation ideas? Visit T+L's website for the full list.