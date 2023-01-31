Seattle Police Officer Who Struck, Killed Grad Student Identified

The Seattle Police Department has identified the officer who struck and killed 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula in South Lake Union last week. In a statement posted Monday evening (January 30), Chief Adrian Diaz revealed the driving officer involved to be Officer Kevin A. Dave.

Dave is under investigation for hitting the Northeastern University graduate student while she was on a crosswalk near Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street on January 25. He's been on the force since November 2019 and is a certified emergency medical technician (EMT), according to police.

"At the time of this collision, he was responding as an EMT to a Priority 1 emergency call," Diaz said. "He did have his emergency lights on and was clearing intersections with his siren. As is protocol, a drug recognition expert responded to the collision scene and found no evidence of impairment in the officer."

Responding officers gave Kandula CPR until paramedics took over life-saving measures. She was rushed to Harborview Medical Hospital in critical condition and later died.

The police chief said the fatal collision is being investigated as a potential criminal matter:

"As is the case at the end of any traffic collision investigation, the report will be provided to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, who will make any decision regarding charging. On the administrative side, OPA has also opened an investigation as to whether the officer complied with policy and will proceed according to their timelines."

Diaz continued, "I understand there are many questions, but to preserve the integrity of the investigation and respect the family’s right to privacy, the amount of information we can release at this time is limited."

He also said he's reached out to Kandula's family and is working with them during the investigation, which is being led by SPD's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad. Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call 206-684-8923.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Kandula's family.