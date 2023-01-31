Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are set to return for the A Simple Favor sequel, which is reportedly in advanced negotiations to begin production this fall in Italy, People reports.

The thriller's sequel was first announced last May and most of the original cast was already slated to return alongside director Paul Feig. In Italy, Kendrick and Lively will reunite for a "new twisted game of deceit," the news outlet reports.

A Simple Favor, which made more than $97 million at the global box office on a $20 million movie budget, tells the story of "mommy vlogger" Stephanie who befriends the mysterious Emily Nelson, who disappears.

The announcement of the Amazon Studios and Lionsgate film comes days after it was announced Lively would join the cast of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us film adaptation alongside Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni.