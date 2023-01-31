Julia Roberts & Jennifer Aniston Swap Bodies In 'Freaky Friday'-Esque Movie

By Dani Medina

January 31, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts are teaming up for the first time in seven years for a new body swap comedy film.

The untitled Amazon Studios comedy is set to be written and directed by Max Barbakow, who you might recognize from Palm Springs, Deadline reports. Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment is backing the film alongside Aniston and Roberts' own companies, Echo Films and Red Om Films, respectively.

Aniston and Roberts' latest joint project takes us back to 2016 when they both starred in Mother's Day alongside Kate Hudson and Jason Sudeikis.

Both actresses "will hit a payday high water mark, counting salary and backend buyout," Deadline reports.

This new comedy comes after Roberts starred in box office hit Ticket to Paradise alongside George Clooney. Aniston is also gearing up for the Season 3 premiere of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

In more movie news, Blake Lively is making waves after it was announced she would star alongside Justin Baldoni in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us. It was also recently announced that Lively and Anna Kendrick would be reuniting for the sequel of A Simple Favor, which will reportedly be set in Italy.

